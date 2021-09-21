CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two Firms Guide BlackRock Unit’s Buy of Fire Protection Provider

bloomberglaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson Thacher & Bartlett advised BlackRock Long Term Private Capital on its acquisition of a majority stake in Summit Companies, a fire protection services provider, from New York-based CI Capital Partners. Paul, Weiss advised Mendota Heights, Minn.-based Summit Companies, which is part of SFP Holding Inc. No financial details were...

news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Flexa Digital Payments Company Hires Crowell Blockchain Veteran

Flexa, a digital payments company that provides platforms for digital currency apps, has named Michelle Gitlitz as general counsel, the company announced. Gitlitz, who starts Oct. 1, succeeds Daniel McCabe, a Flexa co-founder who has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer. She brings over 20 years of financial services experience to the company.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Guide GE’s Buy of Surgical Imaging Maker BK Medical

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised General Electric Co. on its $1.45 billion acquisition of BK Medical, a maker of surgical visualization equipment, from private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners. Latham & Watkins and Schiff Hardin advised BK Medical on the transaction, which is expected to close in 2022, according to...
BUSINESS
mibiz.com

Two exits provide momentum for VC firm The 4100 Group

Two recent exits involving portfolio companies create momentum for the investment arm of dental insurer Delta Dental of Michigan. The 4100 Group Inc. held positions in both Menlo Park, Calif.-based Gauss Surgical Inc. and Ciitizen Corp., a genetics testing company in Palo Alto. The two exits will generate “good returns...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
businessalabama.com

No two retirements are alike at Protective

Protective Life’s Birmingham headquarters. In May, Birmingham-headquartered Protective Life Corp. (Protective) announced enhancements to its variable annuities product line, including new relationships with four investment managers: AllianceBernstein, BlackRock, Columbia Threadneedle and T. Rowe Price. The company also added 29 new sub accounts to its traditional commission-based variable annuities and 38 new…
ECONOMY
Reuters

These law firms are guiding Partner Group's Milestone stake buy

(Reuters) - Three law firms are working on investment firm Partners Group’s purchase of a stake in Milestone Equipment Holdings that will see it control the transportation equipment company alongside private equity firm Barings. Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and McGuireWoods are supporting the deal, announced on Friday. Partners...
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Parent of Petaluma’s Arrow Benefits buys Sebastopol insurance benefits firm Aita and Associates

Coinciding with a surging growth plan, the parent company of Arrow Benefits Group bought a Sebastopol insurance benefits firm, it announced on Sept. 15. Aita and Associates has become Arrow Benefits of Petaluma. The acquisition that took place in May comes a week after parent Patriot Growth Insurance Services based in Pennsylvania reported a plan to recapitalize on its investments.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
therealdeal.com

Magellan Development CEO buys condo unit at firm’s 101-story tower

Magellan Development CEO David Carlins paid $6.5 million for a 68th floor unit in the Downtown luxury condo and hotel skyscraper his firm built. Carlins and his wife Rebecca bought Unit 6806 at the 101-story St. Regis Chicago, property records show. It is 5,208 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
CHICAGO, IL
wraltechwire.com

Durham’s Velocity Clinical Research continues expansion, buys two more firms

DURHAM – Velocity Clinical Research has bought two additional multi-site companies, VitaLink Research and the National Research Institute. With the acquisitions, Velocity Clinical Research expands its number of sites by 11, to a total of 29, it said in a statement. The company says the deals make the company “the...
DURHAM, NC
therealdeal.com

Seagis Property Group buys logistics firm’s Doral facility for $19M

Seagis Property Group bought a logistics company’s Doral facility for $19.4 million. AmCar Lamprecht sold the property at 10100 Northwest 25th Street, two years after it purchased it for $14 million, records show. The two-story, 105,984-square-foot facility was constructed in 1974 on 5 acres, property records show. Seagis also owns...
BUSINESS
whmi.com

New Hudson Firm's Power Unit Among Finalists In Contest

A local manufacturer has been recognized for one of its innovative products, which is the only one of its kind in the world. Exotic Automation & Supply, a Premier Parker Hannifin Distributor based in New Hudson, announced on Monday that their World’s Largest Hydraulic Power Unit has advanced to the Top 10 finalist in the Coolest Things Made in Michigan contest. Hosted by the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association (MMA), the award recognizes exceptional products made in Michigan and celebrates the contributions manufacturers make to the state’s economy.
HUDSON, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Goodwin Leads Chinese Firm’s $1.9 Billion Blood Plasma Unit Sale

Goodwin Procter is advising Hong Kong-based Tiancheng International Investment Ltd. on the proposed sale of its German blood plasma unit, Biotest AG, to Spanish health care company Grifols SA. Goodwin said its Frankfurt, London, and Hong Kong private equity teams are advising Tiancheng International, a unit of Chinese investment company...
BUSINESS
Great Bend Tribune

Canadian firm buys Fuller Industries

LASALLE, Quebec – LASALLE, Quebec-based GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Thursday announced two acquisitions by its operating subsidiaries during September, with Fuller Industries of Great Bend being one of them. On Wednesday, subsidiary Superior Solutions LP of Toronto, Ontario, completed the acquisition of certain assets of Fuller Industries LLC. via...
GREAT BEND, KS
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland, Mayer Brown Help With Antin’s $642 Million Paris IPO

Mayer Brown and Kirkland & Ellis said they advised French private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners on its Sept. 24 initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The offering was priced at 24 euros per share, valuing the company at about 4.1 billion euros ($4.79 billion) on...
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

Domino's partners with National Fire Protection Association

Domino's Pizza and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the U.S., according to a press release. During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips — such as educating everyone about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean and how to respond to them.
RESTAURANTS
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Lawyer Can Pay to Be Listed on Bank Loan Forms

Paid listing doesn’t qualify as recommendation, which is taboo, state bars says. A South Carolina real estate lawyer can pay a company to be listed as a service provider on bank loan forms without violating lawyer ad rules. As long as the fee the attorney pays is “reasonable” and the...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

The case for 'buy' when it comes to your firm’s IT system

Planning and executing IT projects is a challenge for all chief technology and information officers — but for those at broker-dealers and roll-up RIAs, it is a never-ending battle. In order to ensure a project goes smoothly, they must understand the potential drawbacks of developing, integrating and/or maintaining wealth management...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Can the Tax Code Help the Upended Retail Sector?

Covid-19 and the social distancing measures that followed upended the retail industry, heightening the need for stores to find liquidity and new ways to engage customers, and to strengthen supply chains. But what if the tax code could help retailers adapt to an e-commerce sector that grows 33% per year (as it did in 2020) in comparison to the more modest 12.5% in the previous five years, while also meeting new consumer demands, which increasingly favor connectivity through digital channels?
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

Affirm to Debut Crypto, Debit Products in Push Toward Super App

‘We won’t let you do crazy things,’ Affirm’s Levchin says. is planning to debut a debit card and allow customers to buy and sell crypto directly from savings accounts they have with the company as part of a broader push to become a one-stop shop for consumers’ financial needs. Affirm...
PERSONAL FINANCE

