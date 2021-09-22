You can play in tune without a chromatic tuner: Ringing tones explained

Actually I'm not going to tell you whether or not to use a chromatic tuner to help you, any more than I'm going to tell you whether or not to use a shoulder rest. Based on past Violinist.com discussions about chromatic tuners, I can see that people are passionate about the use or non-use of chromatic tuners as they are about the use or non-use of shoulder rests -- Egads! Here's my advice on both fronts: use anything that ultimately helps you to play better.