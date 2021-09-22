CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

You can play in tune without a chromatic tuner: Ringing tones explained

By Laurie Niles
violinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActually I'm not going to tell you whether or not to use a chromatic tuner to help you, any more than I'm going to tell you whether or not to use a shoulder rest. Based on past Violinist.com discussions about chromatic tuners, I can see that people are passionate about the use or non-use of chromatic tuners as they are about the use or non-use of shoulder rests -- Egads! Here's my advice on both fronts: use anything that ultimately helps you to play better.

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
metv.com

Can you fill in these Looney Tunes titles with the right rhyme?

That’s the coolest thing about toon quizzes… it’s all good bro! 😎 It’s a great excuse to watch more toons! I always tell my wife I’m doing important research! When she gets what I’m doing we research together and loao! I’m sure you’ll do better next time. Non chance, ami!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yankodesign.com

Razer’s patently absurd “finger gloves” let you play mobile games without getting sweaty thumbs

I’m convinced that Razer’s product development team spends most of their time planning out elaborate practical jokes that they possibly then turn into real products that their fan base will unquestioningly buy for a laugh. The company’s known to release great gaming gear but also some questionably weird products, like a “gaming toaster” and even this sustainable reusable straw that comes with its own compact carrying case. Their most recent launch? A pair of finger gloves that ‘absorb sweat’ and prevent friction burn while mobile gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Kurt Cobain's final Guitar World interview: “We play so hard that we can’t tune our guitars fast enough. People can relate to that”

Below is Guitar World's final interview with Kurt Cobain, conducted the week Nevermind was released in the fall of 1991. The original headline in GW's February 1992 issue was "Cool Hand Puke: Kurt Cobain tries to explain why Nirvana – third-hand guitars and all – is suddenly the hottest band in the country."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromatic#On E#You Can Play#Violinist Com#G#D#A#D S And G
pocketgamer.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War launches on September 23rd, but you can still pre-register now for special perks

There’s only one more week left to pre-register for NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s geo-strategic seasonal wargame, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. Players who pre-register will receive a cool in-game gift pack when the game launches officially on September 23rd, which includes a portrait of everyone’s favourite Bilbo Baggins.
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
violinist.com

Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Op.4 - Wilhemj Edition

Edited: September 24, 2021, 4:41 PM · I'm curious to know more about Wilhelmj's edition of Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Opus 4. I prefer it over the original version. Aaron Rosand and Nathan Milstein are two that come to mind who preferred (and recorded) this edition also. It's currently out of print, though you can download it from:
MUSIC
violinist.com

AI and composing music

Just come across this intriguing article in the online Smithsonian mag:. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/how-artificial-intelligence-completed-beethovens-unfinished-10th-symphony-180978753/. There's even audio of the AI-generated 3rd movement of the 10th. It occurs to me, what unfinished works are there in the violin repertoire that could gain from this?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
massivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: Would you play your favorite MMO without its IP?

Nonameplease recently posed us an interesting topic, inspired by a Star Trek Online subreddit. . “It seems most people don’t think the game itself is good enough to play without the Trek skin on it,” Nonameplease wrote. “It would be interesting to see what other franchise based games people think are or are not good enough to play based on the game mechanics itself and not just on the IP imagery?”
VIDEO GAMES
parentherald.com

Fantastic Guessing Games You Can Play With Your Family

Are you looking for a new and exciting game to play with your family? If so, we have compiled a list of five games that will keep you entertained and guessing. These games are perfect for anyone who loves playing games together as a family!. Guess The Flag. Guess the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
happymag.tv

All the free demos you can play in Steam Next Fest this October

Steam Next Fest’s week-long event features demos ranging from psychological card-based horror games, to comedic visual novels and pixel-art cyberpunk. Running from October 1st to 7th, Steam Next Fest, previously named Steam Game Festival, will be a week-long event featured on the platform. It gives players the opportunity to enjoy free demos for upcoming games, to chat with developers, and to provide them with valuable feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
violinist.com

English Touring Opera sacks half its musicians to increase diversity

The Musicians Union just about nails how I feel about this. September 25, 2021, 6:35 AM · If they did this by blind audition competition I think it would be OK. Otherwise it seems discriminatory. I lost my 20-year concertmaster chair in our community orchestra by audition. A young woman...
MUSIC
dbltap.com

Can You Play Diablo II: Resurrected Offline?

Can you play Diablo II: Resurrected offline? Current players may not remember this, but games used to be played offline all the time. Sometimes games had certain features or ways for players to connect and play, most of them were through LAN connections. But as technology has advanced, things have clearly changed. Now, everything is done online, allowing for Cloud saves and the ability to play with anyone.
VIDEO GAMES
David Todd McCarty

The Personality of Ring Tones

There was a time when all ringing phones pretty much sounded the same. There might have been slight differences between your home phone and your office phone, but the sound of a ringing phone was fairly universal. Then came the cell phone, and soon after, the ability to choose your own ring tone.
pushsquare.com

Death Stranding: Can You Play Offline?

Can you play Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut offline? Does Death Stranding require an internet connection in order to play? Death Stranding has a lot of features that are based on player interaction and online connectivity, but the idea of playing the title completely offline is one that many will most likely have. As part of our Death Stranding guide, we're going to tell you whether you can play the game offline.
VIDEO GAMES
violinist.com

G string not (always) sounding properly

I have a longstanding issue with the sound of my G-string that I am trying to investigate systematically.I am conservatory-trained and have also studied AT; I don't have this problem on other violins. Basically, there are times when it is difficult to "catch" the beginning of the note changing strings...
MUSIC
violinist.com

Affordable, Lightweight Travel Case

Edited: September 23, 2021, 7:30 PM · Hi. I am looking for a lightweight case I can use to transport my viola to and from school and around campus daily. I'm hoping for something reasonably protective, but it also will mostly either be in a locker or in my hand for the majority of the time. I don't take the subway or anything like that.
TRAVEL
violinist.com

Exclusive Interview with TwoSet Violin: Announcing 2021 Virtual World Tour

September 24, 2021, 7:02 PM · Before the pandemic, classical comedy duo TwoSet Violin - which consists of Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen - was gaining momentum as a live act. Founded in 2014, TwoSet was known primarily for their hilarious viral Youtube videos that depict life as a classical musician and have reached some five million viewers. But in 2017 their act grew to include more in-person performances. That's when they started traveling all over the globe to perform live shows for their first world tour, which was completely financed through crowdfunding.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy