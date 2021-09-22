CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

THE Denver Sports Podcast: Teddy Mania, Avs Rookies, Rockies young stars & Nuggets Training Camp

By Allie Monroy
thednvr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot going on in the Denver sports world! Broncos are 2-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Rockies are finishing up their year while the Avs and Nuggets are just beginning their seasons. Allie Monroy is joined by Zac Stevens, AJ Haefele, Drew Creasman, and Eric Wedum to talk all about what’s going on with the Broncos, Rockies, Avs, and Nuggets, plus they answer some questions from the DNVR Lounge.

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Nuggets#Rookies#American Football#The Denver Sports Podcast#Broncos#The Dnvr Lounge
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields saga likely to get Matt Nagy fired

Since drafting rookie quarterback Justin Fields back in April, the Chicago Bears have been stuck following an imperfect plan that has many holes to it. That plan is being drawn out by none other than head coach Matt Nagy, who insists that Fields sit until “he’s ready.”. For right now,...
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

WATCH: Matt Nagy featured in McDonald's commercial

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is now appearing in a Chicagoland McDonald's commercial. Nagy is a motivational figure in the video. “I was hired to make this great team even better," he said in the commercial. "We are doing paid time off. Tuition assistance for school, too. And, hey, if they put in the work, they can make manager on this team."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: As Justin Fields makes his 1st start for the Chicago Bears, a look at the ‘roller-coaster journey’ of a rookie QB from 3 perspectives

Rookies from the deepest draft for quarterbacks in some time are off to a rocky start. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in April, only the third time in league history that has happened, and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields will become the fourth from that group to start when he takes over for the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Will (Almost Certainly) Set NFL’s Passing Yards Record Vs. Patriots In Foxboro

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — There are very few guarantees in life, and even fewer in sports. The future can rarely, if ever, be known with full certainty. Yet, when looking ahead to next weekend’s Buccaneers-Patriots game, it feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL’s all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England. That seems to be a safe bet after Brady threw for 432 yards in a losing effort against the Rams on Sunday. Brady entered this week just 499 yards behind Drew Brees for the all-time regular-season passing...
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: 3 players who might not finish the season in Denver

Denver Nuggets bench (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets are currently stacked with high-end talent and solid role players. The roster is largely unchanged from the one that fell short against the Phoenix Suns in last season’s Western Conference semi-finals, except for JaMychal Green and Jeff Green, who have been added to the front-court rotation.
NBA
Yardbarker

Arians: Buccaneers Will Look to Desir, Robinson at Cornerback

Richard Sherman remains an option for the Buccaneers given his free-agent status. But if you speak to Bruce Arians about the Bucs cornerback situation, he appears content with their options currently in-house. The loss to Los Angeles marked the third week in a row that Tampa Bay saw a starting...
NFL
thednvr.com

Rams Film Room: Strong defensive showing carried CSU in Week 3 upset

DENVER — Following back-to-back heartbreakers, Ram Nation can finally exhale as Colorado State delivered its first win of the season last Saturday, beating the Toledo Rockets 22-6 on the road. While we have predominantly focused on the offense in the previous editions of the Rams Film Room, this one is all about the defense, as they stepped up in a…
COLORADO STATE
allaboutthejersey.com

Which New Jersey Devils Rookies Have the Best Shot At Winning A Roster Spot With A Strong Training Camp?

Hockey is back. It may not have been gone that long this year with the delayed start to last season, but still, there is nothing like the start of the NHL season as a hockey fan. There is the optimism and hope that a fresh start brings. The excitement of seeing the fruits of a hard offseason of training for the players. The intrigue of watching the roster come together, seeing who gels with whom, and what line combinations the coaches try out in the preseason. One of my favorite parts of this time of year, especially in recent seasons, is seeing the prospects in action against higher level competition. Which prospects could potentially breakout and make an impact on the team? Or even, which prospects look like they could be on the cusp, even if we won’t see them for another year? Well in the coming weeks we will get the answers to those questions, because today marks the official start of training camp for the Devils. At least for the rookies.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy