THE Denver Sports Podcast: Teddy Mania, Avs Rookies, Rockies young stars & Nuggets Training Camp
A lot going on in the Denver sports world! Broncos are 2-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Rockies are finishing up their year while the Avs and Nuggets are just beginning their seasons. Allie Monroy is joined by Zac Stevens, AJ Haefele, Drew Creasman, and Eric Wedum to talk all about what’s going on with the Broncos, Rockies, Avs, and Nuggets, plus they answer some questions from the DNVR Lounge.thednvr.com
Comments / 0