Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15.6M Sale Of Central Florida Redevelopment Opportunity
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 3.82-acre site located adjacent to the University of Central Florida in Orlando. The final sale price was $15.6 million. Travis Prince of Cushman & Wakefield’s Student Housing Capital Markets team and Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the transaction. A joint venture between 908 Group and Scannell Properties acquired the property.centralflorida.cre-sources.com
