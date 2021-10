Portland Public Schools this week unveiled one of the most detailed and expansive online dashboards in the state about the effects of COVID-19 in its classrooms. The state’s largest district lists the number of COVID-19 cases by individual school as well as the numbers of students and staff members quarantining at each. The site allows visitors to search historic data so they can track trends over time. It’s also updated four times per day with the latest information.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO