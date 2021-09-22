CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Throws Legal Tantrum in Lawsuit Against New York Times - and His Niece

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving spent the past year wracking up an impressive string of legal and electoral losses, Donald Trump seems intent on adding another to the list. The former president and cosplay corporate executive is suing the New York Times alongside his niece Mary Trump, over the paper’s reporting on his tax records. (The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Dutchess County, was first reported by the Daily Beast.)

NBC News

Danny CevallosTrump sues his niece and the New York Times over tax story. His niece might be in trouble.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit in New York against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. He accuses Mary Trump of breach of contract and the Times and its reporters of wrongfully interfering with that contract. Specifically, he’s alleging that Mary Trump shared his tax returns with three Times reporters, breaching a prior agreement she had made to keep them confidential. The Times then printed the information.
