Donald Trump Throws Legal Tantrum in Lawsuit Against New York Times - and His Niece
Having spent the past year wracking up an impressive string of legal and electoral losses, Donald Trump seems intent on adding another to the list. The former president and cosplay corporate executive is suing the New York Times alongside his niece Mary Trump, over the paper’s reporting on his tax records. (The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Dutchess County, was first reported by the Daily Beast.)www.newstimes.com
