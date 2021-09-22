CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

DWCS Season 5, Week 4 results: AJ Dobson earns finish to cap decision-heavy card

By Steven Marrocco
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Dobson was a shoo-in for a UFC contract by finishing his fight following a four-decision lead-in to the Season 5, Week 4 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. With UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman in his corner, Dobson matched crazy right hands in a headliner against Hashem Arkhagha, who had four knockouts to his three heading into the Tuesday night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Arkhagha, who missed weight for the bout, left that first frenzied exchange backpedaling after taking a hard shot, and it wasn’t the last time he hit the canvas on a punch. With a flurry of ground and pound, Dobson didn’t even need hooks in to secure a rear-naked choke at the 4:21 mark of the opening round.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
combatpress.com

Contender Series Results: Dobson, Morales, Rodrigues and Martinez Win Contracts

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, UFC President Dana White hosted the fourth installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances. AJ Dobson def. Hashem Arkhagha by submission (rear-naked...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Dana White
411mania.com

Various News: Ronda Rousey Checks on Her Chicken in New Vlog, SmackDown Preview Video, Sam Roberts Chats With Danhausen

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog where she talks about dealing with her egg laying chicken Goomba:. – WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, highlighting Universal champion Roman Reigns being forced to deal with a lurking Brock Lesnar, along with The Demon Finn Balor.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Martial Arts#Judo#Combat#Ufc Hall#Ecuadorean#Michaelmma21#Steven Win#Brazilian#Espnplus
mymmanews.com

AJ Fletcher reacts to earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series

AJ Fletcher had a big opportunity in front of him when he made the walk the through the doors and into the octagon at UFC Apex. Fletcher kicked off the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series in a welterweight bout against Leonardo Damiani and used his spot in the opening fight of the season to turn the opportunity into a momentum of a lifetime.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Lauren Murphy releases statement on UFC 266 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

Lauren Murphy plans to take some time off after suffering a lopsided loss to UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy on Sunday released a statement about the fight, calling it “a rough night at the office” and backing her corners for their positive reinforcement between rounds. “They...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Jon Jones’ arrest, Nick Diaz’s return, and the rest of UFC 266

It is once again a UFC weekend, but unlike some of their recent offerings, UFC 266 is an exceptional card on paper. We’ve got two title fights, the return of Nick Diaz and all the ensuing craziness that comes with that, and a host of other great fights taking place just a few short hours from now. Unfortunately, all of that was overshadowed by Jon Jones’ latest legal problem that arose yesterday. So let’s address the 255-pound elephant in the room and then move on to happier subjects.
UFC
Sherdog

DWCS Week 3: Jailton Almeida, Albert Duraev, Jack Della Maddalena Among Five UFC Recruits

Jailton Almeida never bought into the hype. The LG System representative was one of five competitors to land Ultimate Fighting Championship contracts on Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series, as he submitted the previously unbeaten Nasrudin Nasrudinov in the second round of their light heavyweight attraction on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Almeida (14-2) drew the curtain 1:49 into Round 2, extending his winning streak to nine fights.
UFC
nbcsportsedge.com

DWCS WEEK 3: BEST BETS, ODDS

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. DWCS Week 3 will bring the action. The Money Lines for the fights may be...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

How to Watch DWCS 2021: Week 4

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream Dana White’s Contender Series live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Through three episodes of Dana White's Contender Series so far this season, the show has put on 15 bouts and sent the same number of fighters to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. One winning fighter, Week 3’s Mo Miller, was denied a contract, while one losing fighter, Carlos Candelario, was signed for his part in a Week 1 barnburner with Victor Altamirano.
TV & VIDEOS
chatsports.com

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Pass Drug Tests Following Showtime Boxing Match

It appears that both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were fighting clean during their boxing match last month. Paul and Woodley submitted urine samples prior to the Aug. 29 event in Cleveland and the results came back negative, according to the Ohio State Athletic Commission. Initial reports stated that Paul and Woodley would not be tested in relation to their bout before it was confirmed that the fighters would have to submit urine samples to the commission. Prior to the event, Woodley hinted that he believed Paul was on performance-enhancing drugs.
COMBAT SPORTS
Empire Sports Media

UFC: Who earned contracts on week three of DWCS?

Tonight, we saw more UFC contracts handed out in the third week of the 2021 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. We saw the most amount of fights we’ve seen all season as six fights took place tonight in the UFC‘s APEX. So far this season, Dana White has been...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy