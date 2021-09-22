DWCS Season 5, Week 4 results: AJ Dobson earns finish to cap decision-heavy card

AJ Dobson was a shoo-in for a UFC contract by finishing his fight following a four-decision lead-in to the Season 5, Week 4 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. With UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman in his corner, Dobson matched crazy right hands in a headliner against Hashem Arkhagha, who had four knockouts to his three heading into the Tuesday night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Arkhagha, who missed weight for the bout, left that first frenzied exchange backpedaling after taking a hard shot, and it wasn’t the last time he hit the canvas on a punch. With a flurry of ground and pound, Dobson didn’t even need hooks in to secure a rear-naked choke at the 4:21 mark of the opening round.