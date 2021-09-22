CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 predictions: ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

By Patrick L. Stumberg
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosts yet another stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) when UFC 266 hits the ESPN+ airwaves. The night’s twin title fights see Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko attempt to turn aside Brian Ortega and Lauren Murphy, while the middle bout pits Nick Diaz against Robbie Lawler 17 years after their initial meeting.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 ‘Embedded’ videos (Ep. 2 and Ep. 3): Nick Diaz gloves up

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler, Alex Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy are featured in episodes two and three of the UFC 266 “Embedded” video blogs. UFC 266 takes place this weekend (Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on ESPN+...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Full episode: Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 266 | Volkanovski vs Ortega

The UFC 266 “Countdown” show is out ... and it is fire!. It’s been an unusual amount of time since our last UFC pay-per-view (PPV) ... usually the promotion rolls these things out to us at a steady clip of one per month, but this time it will have been SEVEN WEEKS between UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021, and UFC 266 on Sept. 25, 2021. But, good things come to those who wait: UFC 266 features not one, but two, title fights, as well as a pretty baller co-co-main event.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 266 Countdown: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

UFC 266 Countdown previews the featherweight title fight main event as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against Brian Ortega on Saturday, September 25. After coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite one another, champion Volkanovski and Ortega finally meet inside the octagon in Saturday’s main event. (Courtesy of UFC)
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title for a second time, aiming to push his record inside the Octagon to 10-0 as he takes on recalibrated challenger Brian Ortega, who seeks to make his second attempt to claim UFC gold a successful venture. Volkanovski is one of the most complete...
UFC
sportsaldente.com

UFC 266- Volkanovski vs Ortega: stream, results, time and date

The UFC returns with their next major event on Saturday as UFC 266 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The organization is returning with a bang, highlighted by two championship fights and a featured attraction with the return of a former superstar. At the UFC 266 main event, this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) defends his crown against Mexican American Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) in a contest for the featherweight crown.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 predictions, preview, and analysis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski into battle against top 145-pound contender Brian Ortega, one of two championship title fights atop the UFC 266 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC 266 Here.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 early weigh-in video, live results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its early (and official) weigh-ins for UFC 266 LIVE at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. That's where all 28 eligible fighters will hit the scale for the Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega-led pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy for “Bullet’s” 125-pound title, as well as the middleweight showdown pitting Nick Diaz opposite Robbie Lawler, a rematch from their UFC 47 clash back in early 2004.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Gillian Robertson
Person
Roxanne Modafferi
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Viviane Araujo
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Shamil Abdurakhimov
Person
Antonina Shevchenko
Person
Robbie Lawler
MMAmania.com

Watch UFC 266 pre-fight press conference live stream with Nick Diaz and more

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its final pre-fight press conference this evening (Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021) to promote its pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021), UFC 266, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET in the video player above. And it should be interesting, if not a total...
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a thrilling pair of world championship bouts. The Ultimate Fighter coaches collide when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega. The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko go for her sixth consecutive...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 266’s Brian Ortega

Submission ace, Brian Ortega, will look to dethrone Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at UFC 266 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is mind-blowing to consider that Ortega achieved a huge amount of success — a 14-0 (1) run up...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 cold open video: ‘A legend returns’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today released the cold open for the upcoming UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski (c) and Brian Ortega. LIVE! Stream...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ppv#Espnews Espn#T Mobile Arena
mmanews.com

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Official Weigh-In Show/Results

The official weigh-ins for UFC 266 have concluded, and every bout on the card will proceed without issue. Every fighter successfully made weight for tomorrow night’s PPV, including the participants of all three five-round bouts on the card. In the first five-rounder, Nick Diaz returns in a middleweight bout against Robbie Lawler in a rematch of a fight that took place 17 years ago. This special attraction bout will be followed by the two title bouts.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 266’s Alexander Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight strap-hanger, Alexander Volkanovski, will go to war opposite opportunistic finisher, Brian Ortega, this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at UFC 266 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski has not lost since 2013, and that bout took place at Welterweight. The Australian champion has since...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 266 in Las Vegas, and while there are two title fights on deck I think the main event for many fans will be the return of Nick Diaz. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and former UFC title challenger will finally head back into the Octagon for the first time since 2015, and his opponent will be former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler in a five-round rematch. Diaz KO’d Lawler way back in 2004 when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega picks, odds, & analysis

While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

After New Zealand’s treatment of Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya declares he’s leaving for America

Things haven’t been too easy for the fighters out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand since COVID-19 finally pierced the country’s bubble and sent everyone into varying degrees of lockdown. Not that it was perfect beforehand ... on the plus side, Israel Adesanya got to enjoy a New Years Eve festival with 40,000 people. On the downside, Dan Hooker had to spend several weeks trapped away from his family after UFC 257 because of the country’s travel voucher and quarantine protocols.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy