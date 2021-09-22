Melissa HS alums shine on the college stage
Two Melissa High School graduates are lighting up the stage at West Texas A&M. Local Alums Bella Walker and Hayley Hurst are currently starring in the absurdist comedy “You on the Moors Now.” The play features the female protagonists from the literary classics “Pride and Prejudice,” “Little Woman,” “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights.” However, instead of accepting their traditional happy ever after with the loves of their lives, the four women decide they must first forge their own paths and discover themselves.www.amtrib.com
