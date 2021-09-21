CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan's star QB prospect

By Jacob Infante
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough he was dealt a bad hand with a shortened 2020 season, Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby made the most of it. In just six games last year, Eleby threw for 1,715 yards, 18 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. With him under center, the Broncos averaged a whopping 41.7 points per game, placing them in the top 10 in the FBS. Now, as he heads into the 2021 season with a full schedule ahead of him, he hopes to parlay his success into another strong year that can elevate him as a prospect for the 2022 NFL draft.

