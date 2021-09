PORTLAND, OR – Dymaptic, an Esri Silver Esri Partner Network partner, just announced the official launch of infomaptic – its beautiful new ArcGIS feature reporting app. And infomaptic is not just any old reporting tool. It immediately fills a market need where straightforward and GIS-friendly reporting tools had previously been lacking. Infomaptic integrates fully and seamlessly with ArcGIS Online and Enterprise data and permissions, which means users will be able to create visually pleasing and intuitive feature reports using their own data already in ArcGIS.

