Congress & Courts

Justice Department lawsuit threatens to break up American-JetBlue alliance

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department -- alongside the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia -- has sued American Airlines and JetBlue in an effort to break up the carriers' new Northeast Alliance (NEA) in Boston and the New York area. The alliance, the Justice...

DOJ Has Few Good Arguments, Odd Timing As It Sues to Block American, JetBlue Alliance

The long-rumored court action is finally here. Months ago, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was considering challenging the American and JetBlue so-called Northeast Alliance (NEA). Then last week, the rumors picked up steam. A Friday letter from Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) to DOT condemning the approval process was just an appetizer before the lawsuit filed by DOJ in a Massachusetts court Tuesday. Though there are some valid concerns in the lawsuit, most seem to have already been addressed by DOT. And more importantly, I can help but wonder… why now?
American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anti-competitive practices. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that the lawsuit centers on the Northeast Alliance (NEA) agreement, which the two carriers enacted at the beginning of the year.
Herring sues to block alliance between American Airlines, JetBlue

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined the U.S. Department of Justice and six other attorneys general in filing suit to block a series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York City.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against American Airlines and JetBlue

New Alliance Eliminates Competition and Harms Air Travelers Nationwide. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO) joined a coalition of 6 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Department of Justice (coalition) in filing an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines (American) and JetBlue Airlines (JetBlue) regarding their Northeast Alliance (NEA) Agreement. The coalition accuses American and JetBlue of anticompetitive coordination that will lead to higher fares and less customer service for consumers.
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes Provides an Update on the Northeast Alliance and Action by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes today issued the following message to the airline’s 20,000 crewmembers:. COVID-19 has thrown unimaginable challenges at us, and we’ve worked together to manage them every step of the way. We played defense to reduce spending and maintain our 21-year no furlough commitment, but we also went on the offense by investing in new routes and BlueCities that bring more of JetBlue’s competitive effect and low fares to the market. Our Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines is an example of how we played offense to not only get our fleet and Crewmembers flying again, but also set up JetBlue for long-term growth and bring more competition to the Northeast.
U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and six states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking to stop a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) aimed at expanding their presence in busy Northeastern U.S. airports. In the lawsuit, the Justice Department asked...
American Airlines & JetBlue Northeast Alliance Facing Antitrust Challenge

American Airlines and JetBlue announced Northeast Alliance in July 2020 started codesharing each other’s flights this past February. Reciprocal miles earnings were introduced in May, and the promised elite benefits are not yet announced. Now, the entire alliance might be in trouble. WSJ was reporting this morning that the Justice...
DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
American Airlines, JetBlue stocks drop on report DOJ preparing to sue over alliance

The Justice Department is readying a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.'s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. on antitrust concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The suit could come as soon as today, and is expected to argue that the alliance hurts competition and would result in higher fares, the newspaper reported. The alliance was announced in July 2020. In midday trading Tuesday, shares of American Airlines were down more than 2% and shares of JetBlue fell more than 3%, compared with a loss of around 0.9% for the U.S. Global JETS ETF and gains of about 0.2% for the S&P 500 index.
