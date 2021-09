A health official in Michigan was reportedly forced to ask for help from a county’s board of commissioners after he was almost run off the road by a woman who disagreed with mask wearing in schools. Adam London, the director for Kent County’s department of health, allegedly told county commissioners in a letter last month that there was a “sickness in America” after being targeted for introducing a mandate requiring masks in local schools. The local official said in he could do no more to control Covid infections if people refused to comply with mask-wearing, and called the situation throughout...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO