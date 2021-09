The Wichita Wind Surge lost 7-5 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the first game of a best-of-five series to decide the Double-A Central championship. Wichita briefly tied the game, 4-4, on a Jermaine Palacios home run to right field, the team’s third homer of the game, in the top of the sixth inning, but the Naturals plated three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull away for the series-opening win in the playoffs.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO