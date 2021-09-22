Avenza Releases Geographic Imager 6.4 for Adobe Photoshop
Toronto, ON, September 20th, 2021 – Avenza Systems Inc., producers of the Avenza Maps® app for mobile devices and geospatial plugins for Adobe® Creative Cloud®, including MAPublisher® for Adobe Illustrator®, is pleased to announce the release of Geographic Imager® 6.4 for Adobe Photoshop®. This latest version is fully compatible with the most recent version of Adobe Photoshop 2021 and introduces the ability to store embedded georeferencing within the saved Photoshop document format. Geographic Imager 6.4 also brings forward scripting support for the export of point, text, and vector layers, updated map store upload options, coordinate system updates, and a host of bug fixes and engine enhancements.gisuser.com
Comments / 0