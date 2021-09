FAIRFIELD, CA – At last night’s meeting, the Fairfield-Suisun Governing Board heard an informational item prepared by Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) Facilities and Operations Department regarding future Facilities Master Plan (FMP) Priorities. The report identified 18 district-wide priorities reviewed by the Facilities Subcommittee. The District will work with an estimator to determine the anticipated costs for these prioritized facilities projects. All of the projects listed are currently unfunded. The FSUSD Governing Board gave direction to initiate a survey of a random sample of registered voters to test attitudes toward the district, specific project support, tax tolerances, and overall support for a local school district funding measure. This survey would provide the Governing Board with feedback from the community on their support of a potential future facilities bond measure.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO