Letter: Sustainable Beef Production

When I first moved to Colorado in 1999, I quickly fell in love with the ingredients that Colorado is known for— Palisade peaches, Rocky Ford melons and, of course, beef. More than that, I fell in love with Colorado residents’ desire to learn about their food, where it comes from, and the farmers and ranchers behind it. For the past two decades, I’ve been committed to developing restaurant concepts like Mercantile dining & provision, Fruition and Füdmill that better connect consumers to their food and its journey from pasture to plate. In 2018, I was awarded the James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Southwest. This is an accolade that I am very proud of. But more than pride, to me it signifies a commitment to showcasing food in a way that is delicious as well as sustainable.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO