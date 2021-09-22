CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Letter: Sustainable Beef Production

By Kent Pruismann, Rock Valley, Iowa
Yankton Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cattlemen and women, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year. As a cattle feeder, my perspective may be slightly different from other producers, but the story is the same: sustainability is something that we, as cattle and beef producers, have done for years.

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
High Plains Journal

Bradley 3 Ranch earns Certified Angus Beef Sustainability Award

Minnie Lou Bradley is not sure what surprised her more: there were roots, or that they were alive. Nothing above ground promised either. “I didn’t know until later,” she recalls, “But no one had ever owned this piece of country for over 10 years without going broke.”. Sixty years later,...
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Research from NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business and IRI Highlights the Permanence of Sustainability-Marketed Products

The NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business and IRI® partnered to expand on research from the 2021 Sustainable Market Share Index™, an annual report examining consumer purchases of sustainability-marketed consumer packaged goods (CPG). Highlights from the latest research include:. Marketing Technology News: Emplifi Acquires Live Commerce Software Provider Go Instore…
ECONOMY
Mountain Xpress

Letter: For peace, justice and sustainability, recruit green industries

As we marked International Day of Peace last week, it is unfortunate that some of our community leaders do not support this year’s local resolution primarily because the peace proclamation references disappointment in the county commissioners’ support for the construction of a Pratt & Whitney (division of Raytheon) plant:. “Whereas,...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
dtnpf.com

Beef's Sustainability Promo Hit by Activist Group

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), working as a contractor for the Beef Checkoff, launched a campaign aimed at sharing the industry's science-based sustainability story. The goal was "to transparently share" facts with consumers about how beef is raised. The promotions included advertising in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post. The NCBA reported the campaign has been very successful, reaching millions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Feeder Cattle#Fertilizer#Waste Management
Telegraph

All the zero-waste products you need to grow a sustainable garden

Zero-waste shops are popping up all over the country – I have two within a five-minute walk from my house. In fact, here in Bristol, we are also lucky to have an old converted milk float, renamed the Oat Float, the city’s first mobile zero-waste shop. It’s amazingly convenient – you can visit it at a designated fortnightly location, or club together with friends and neighbours to book it to come to your street. In our neighbourhood, there’s no excuse when it comes to buying a Tupperware container’s worth of rice or refilling a bottle of washing-up liquid, instead of single-use plastic alternatives.
ENVIRONMENT
Westword

Op-Ed: My Commitment to Sustainability Means Beef Will Always Have a Place on My Menus

When I first moved to Colorado in 1999, I quickly fell in love with the ingredients that Colorado is known for— Palisade peaches, Rocky Ford melons and, of course, beef. More than that, I fell in love with Colorado residents’ desire to learn about their food, where it comes from, and the farmers and ranchers behind it. For the past two decades, I’ve been committed to developing restaurant concepts like Mercantile dining & provision, Fruition and Füdmill that better connect consumers to their food and its journey from pasture to plate. In 2018, I was awarded the James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Southwest. This is an accolade that I am very proud of. But more than pride, to me it signifies a commitment to showcasing food in a way that is delicious as well as sustainable.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

IEF releases production manual to support affordable and sustainable egg production for developing countries

A new knowledge-driven Production Manual has been launched to support emerging commercial egg producers (ECEPs) to adopt best practices and achieve long-term business productivity and stability. Produced and designed by the International Egg Foundation (IEF), the manual delivers practical, actionable guidance on fundamental areas of egg production, based on extensive...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
californiaagnet.com

Meat Institute Joins U.S.-led Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition, Submits Protein PACT to Food Systems Summit

The North American Meat Institute today announced that it will join the U.S. government-led multistakeholder Coalition of Action on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation to be launched by the Biden administration at the UN Food Systems Summit. The Meat Institute also announced that more than 96...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Local chicken breeds and domestic feed - a sustainable production approach?

In the three-year project, two local breeds and parent animals from commercial poultry breeding and their crossings were characterized in terms of fattening and laying performance. "The aim was not just to look at an isolated aspect, but to analyze the entire value chain from the suitability of the breeds...
AGRICULTURE
Yankton Daily Press

Real American Beef: Label It

You can find out exactly where your T-shirt was made if you check the tag or label. Is it too much to ask for the same level of certainty when it comes to the beef you feed your family? The answer is plain and simple: no. Unfortunately, the current beef...
AGRICULTURE
chainstoreage.com

Walmart in new online push for healthy, sustainable products

Walmart is making it easier for customers to find healthy and environmentally friendly items on its website. The retail giant is launching “Built for Better,” an online destination that identifies products on its website that meet independent standards for promoting personal well-being and reducing environmental impact. The products will be identified on the site via icons.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pnwag.net

USDA Lowers Beef Production Forecasts

Beef production forecasts have been lowered for this year and next. “On the one hand we’re seeing higher cow slaughter, but on the other hand we’re seeing a reduction in steer and heifer slaughter and lower carcass weights,” noted USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski. “So those lower rates more than offset the increase cow slaughter.”
AGRICULTURE
Austin Chronicle

Sweet Ritual Weathers the Pandemic With More Products, More Sustainability

Ringing in 10 years in the vegan ice cream game, Amelia Raley, owner of Sweet Ritual, still has her fingers in plenty of sundaes, figuratively and the actual treats. With a recent transition away from co-partnership, Raley is realizing an improvement and standardization of her product, all while riding the weird waves of the COVID-19 disruptions to small businesses. She shares her plans with the Chronicle to keep her Austin brand as relevant and beloved as ever, in light of the ballooning trendiness of non-dairy ice creams.
AUSTIN, TX
farmtalknews.com

Beef by-product values surge higher

By-product values for cattle have increased dramatically in the past few months. Hide and offal values, which have generally declined in recent years, bottomed during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 to the lowest levels since 2009. In the past 13 months, steer hide and offal values have risen from $6.93/cwt. on a live fed steer basis in July 2020 to an August, 2021 value of $14.99, an increase of 116 percent. The current by-product value is the highest since January of 2015. Figure 1 shows the monthly average steer hide and offal values for the past decade.
AGRICULTURE
Yankton Daily Press

Organizers Unveil Lineup for the XXVII Range Beef Cow Symposium

BROOKINGS — Cattle ranchers and industry professionals are invited to hear the latest cutting-edge information and updates for their businesses at the upcoming Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) Nov. 16-17 at The Monument (formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center) in Rapid City. “The Range Beef Cow Symposium has been popular...
BROOKINGS, SD
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy