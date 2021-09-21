CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Donations needed for Food Pantry

By Renee Fite
stilwelldemocrat.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonations to the Food Pantry are always welcome, especially as the pandemic raged this past year and a half. Holidays are approaching, so there is another reason to consider donating. And donations can always be taken directly to the Food Pantry, which is open Thursday mornings. Anyone who would like...

www.stilwelldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

AEC and FIND celebrate second anniversary of mobile food pantry

The Anza Electric Cooperative Inc. and Food In Need of Distribution Inc. celebrated the second year anniversary of their mobile food pantry Saturday, Sept. 11 by distributing thousands of pounds of food to Anza residents. As they do every month, the organizations handed out fresh, packaged and canned food to people in the area that are economically challenged. The event has been ongoing since 2019 at the office parking lot of the AEC. Anza Electric Cooperative employees, area volunteers, and FIND Food Bank personnel have distributed free, nutritious food to residents at the mobile food pantry program for the past two years. The event grows and helps more people every month. “I’m grateful for the generosity of spirit that our community displays every month at the FIND food even.
ANZA, CA
Starkville Daily News

Local church’s food pantry feeds the hungry

After serving as the Director of the Starkville Church of God’s Compassion Pantry for 21 years now, Max King’s goal of helping people who are need of food remains the same. King came to speak to the Starkville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday about the church’s pantry strides to attack hunger...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Non Perishable Food#Food Drive#Charity#The Food Pantry#Lineage Logistics#Hunger Action Month#Operations#Linage Logistics
WOWT

Council Bluffs food pantry expands as need continues to grow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The idea of Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Food Pantry in Council Bluffs started over four decades ago with a cabinet. “It started as one of the cupboards here in our workroom now. It was just a shelf in there. That was in the late 70s and now it’s grown to where we are now,” said Josh Weesner, Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Food Pantry Executive Director.
OMAHA, NE
KRQE News 13

Ronald McDonald House brings back Fill the Pantry Food Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with their Fill the Pantry Food Drive. Volunteers will be at Smith’s stores throughout Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, sharing their Wish List with shoppers and collecting food, gift cards, and cash donations to help fill their pantries at the Yale and Highlands Ronald McDonald House programs. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Trentonian

Rescue Mission of Trenton to open food pantry Friday

The Rescue Mission of Trenton is opening its first-ever food pantry this Friday, Sept. 17, located inside the Mission’s thrift store at 98 Carroll Street in the city. The Mission has been operating in Trenton for over 100 years, helping out the homeless community, but never had to open a food pantry before. Until now.
TRENTON, NJ
WSLS

Nearly 3,000 pounds of leftover food from Blue Ridge Rock Fest donated to local food pantry

DANVILLE, Va. – Extra food from campers and vendors at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this past weekend did not go to waste. Nearly 3,000 pounds of food was donated to the Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Storehouse, which is a food pantry for people in the area. Executive Director at God’s Storehouse, Karen Harris said it’s a blessing to see food that may have gone to waste, now be used to help people in need.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Kokomo Perspective

No Food Left Behind popup pantries serve county

People in Kokomo are hungry, and Gerrie Walker is doing her best to feed them. Walker helped create No Food Left Behind, a series of popup pantries that travel to different locations in central Indiana. Walker said that as the need for food has increased, the organization’s food supply has gone down drastically.
lagunabeachindy.com

The Laguna Board of REALTORS continue food pantry support

Laguna Board of REALTORS members donated 185 dry good items to the Laguna Food Pantry, continuing the group’s efforts to give back to the community. Nicola Willholt of Remax One put a call to action out to the Newport/Balboa Rotary Club where she is a member. Her fellow Rotarians exceeded her expectations and donated 130 items. Susanne McCollum and Peter Grohman of Coldwell Banker Realty receiving notable mention for their generous donation. Other affiliate and REALTOR members also gave to the drive.
CHARITIES
Sun-Journal

Rangeley Food Pantry Thanksgiving

The Rangeley Food Pantry will be putting together special food boxes for Thanksgiving. Boxes will include traditional Thanksgiving dinner items and will be tasty and nutritious. If you and/or your family would like to reserve one of these boxes please contact us. If you are aware of anyone in the community that would benefit from this offering, please either contact us on their behalf or get this information to them and tell them to contact us. Please call (207) 520-2470 or email us at rangeleyfood@gmail.com to arrange for Thanksgiving meal. We are grateful to serve this wonderful community and we hope that everyone reading this has a beautiful Thanksgiving with their friends and families. In this increasingly upside down world that we live in, take a moment to look out the window and see that you are in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and give thanks!
RANGELEY, ME
txktoday.com

Food Pantry at Westside Church of Christ This Saturday

There will be a Food Pantry at Westside Church of Christ on Saturday, Sep. 18 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. We encourage anyone who needs food assistance to get a box of food. We give one box to each family. Registration will be inside. We offer this pantry on the 3rd Saturday of each month to assist people whose money doesn’t cover food for a whole month. If you need help, please come.
CHARITIES
Sturgis Journal

Cruise-in to benefit food pantry, after storm-related food spoilage

Colon Food Pantry had a rough time in August, as did most of the village. Storms that blew through the area Aug. 11-12 caused havoc in Colon, as trees and branches tangled with power lines, causing an extended power outage. The food pantry team of Leana Fitch, Pat Kocher, Neal...
ENVIRONMENT
TribTown.com

Drive-thru food pantry set in Medora

Medora Community School Corp. is hosting a free drive-thru food pantry event from 3:30 p.m. until the food is gone Monday. People are encouraged to arrive early if possible, as the line begins forming hours in advance. The line will begin on Main Street on the north side of the school by the covered bridge.
MEDORA, IN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Food pantry set for today in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW. The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
wach.com

Harvest Hope opens new food pantry

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- What better way is there to celebrate Hunger Action Day than by giving to others? Well, that’s exactly what Harvest Hope did on Friday by announcing their new food program “Pantries of Hope.”. With this pantry they’ll give food to organizations that feed those in need...
COLUMBIA, SC
WOWK

Mobile food pantry helps area’s most food insecure

HARTS, WV (WOWK) – In Lincoln County, West Virginia around 17% of people face some sort of food insecurity. This prompted Facing Hunger Foodbank to decide to come out and do one of their mobile food pantries. “We find a lot of communities who are in food deserts so they...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Sequim Gazette

Sound Bank donates to Free Pantry expansion in Agnew

Staff with Sound Community Bank recently presented $3,000 to volunteers with Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Little Free Pantry, 1033 Barr Road, in late August to help with funding a new storage building. Fellowship volunteers say the new building will house a refrigerator and storage space to expand offerings for the...
SEQUIM, WA
Corsicana Daily Sun

Food pantry open at Mount B Zion Saturday

North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Distribution will be at Mount B Zion Baptist Church, 16207 Hwy 309, Goodlow, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. Free food, including a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods will be available Please arrive early; food is served on a first come, first served basis. No pre-registration. You must be in a vehicle to pick up food. For questions please visit https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy