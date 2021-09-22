YCL To Host Outdoor Movie Night Saturday

The Yankton Community Library will host an outdoor interactive movie for families on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. During an interactive movie, viewers are provided with props that they can use throughout a movie. For example, when there are bubbles in the movie, viewers are encouraged to blow bubbles they were given. If there is an action scene, you can do a karate chop. When a main character says a specific catch phrase, you shout something back.