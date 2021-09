Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice sent the following email to the campus community today:. The past year and a half changed us. While we faced many challenges personally and as a university, this experience was also a catalyst for envisioning what we want for the future of our university. I am writing to you today to share an update on our strategic planning process. Together we have the opportunity to reimagine the University of Maryland, the community we want for each other, and the impact we want to have on the world.

