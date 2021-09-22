Two hurt in crash north of Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:50 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along northbound Iowa Highway 14, north of Marshalltown. Troopers believe that a 2018 Chevy 2500 pickup truck that was traveling northbound crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 2000 Honda Civic despite its attempts to swerve out of the way.www.kcrg.com
