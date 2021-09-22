CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Two hurt in crash north of Marshalltown

By KCRG News Staff
KCRG.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:50 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along northbound Iowa Highway 14, north of Marshalltown. Troopers believe that a 2018 Chevy 2500 pickup truck that was traveling northbound crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 2000 Honda Civic despite its attempts to swerve out of the way.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Marshalltown, IA
Crime & Safety
Marshalltown, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Marshalltown, IA
Accidents
City
Marshalltown, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Marshalltown, IA
Traffic
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Chevy
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy