Public Health

Letter: Up Your Game

By John Magnuson, Yankton
Yankton Daily Press
 7 days ago

Like many others in our city, I received my two COVID shots at our potholed and nearly abandoned mall. Many fine people volunteered and worked hard to make this happen so we could have a healthier place to live. But more of us should have come and should have practiced safer behavior.

