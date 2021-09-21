Kitty Kats dominate the week

The Kitty Kats had a busy week with three district games scheduled but they made the best of it performing a clean sweep. They concluded the week in Woodsboro on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Kitty Kats were up 3-0 before a multitude of unforced errors gave the lead to the Eagles and forcing a timeout down 3-5. With Seely Metting back to serve Yorktown tied up the match, 9-9. A kill out of the outside by MaKenna Preslar took the lead. After a tip out of the middle by Kaylee Lassman and an ace by Metting, the Kats were back in their rhythm. With the score 13-9 they forced their opponent to call a timeout. To close out game one a Woodsboro player caused a net call and the Kitty Kats won, 25-17.