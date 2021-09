OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was injured Friday morning in Wright Township after being struck in a hit-and-run. Police say the incident happened in the 3500 block of Arthur Street around 7:45 a.m. The bicyclist was riding his bike eastbound when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police say the man was located in the ditch and transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO