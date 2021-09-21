The Arc Jacksonville – Residential Coordinator – On Campus Transition Program
To support individuals living in on-and off campus student housing receiving services by supervising specialized training, habilitation, and direct care services that will address the prioritized individual needs and that will result in the accomplishment of their goals. To plan, organize and supervise the two four-week independent living sessions during June and July. To provide services in a respectful manner, maintaining health and safety, as well as fostering independent choices and full participation in the general community, both during OCT and LIFE Programs.nonprofitctr.org
