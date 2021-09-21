CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Arc Jacksonville – Residential Coordinator – On Campus Transition Program

To support individuals living in on-and off campus student housing receiving services by supervising specialized training, habilitation, and direct care services that will address the prioritized individual needs and that will result in the accomplishment of their goals. To plan, organize and supervise the two four-week independent living sessions during June and July. To provide services in a respectful manner, maintaining health and safety, as well as fostering independent choices and full participation in the general community, both during OCT and LIFE Programs.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville – Program Director

Operation Save Our Sons’ programmatic approach for “at risk” youth is designed to equip teenage males with the life skills needed to be successful and productive. We understand that there are systemic challenges, such as racial inequality, police brutality and economic disparities that influences how at-risk males navigates this country’s landscape.
SOCIETY
Jacksonville Transportation Authority to expand downtown transit with AV technology

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has selected Stantec to design and build Phase 1 of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) Program, called The Bay Street Innovation Corridor. The goal of this program is to transform downtown Jacksonville through modernization and expansion of its downtown transit circulator to accommodate autonomous vehicles...
TRAFFIC
Changing Homelessness – SSVF Case Manager – Jacksonville

Changing Homelessness, Inc.’s mission is to guide the community effort and build capacity to prevent and end homelessness. We are committed to ensuring that individuals and families are housed permanently and successfully, building strong partnerships, and being good stewards of funding that is leveraged with integrity. We have two open...
HOMELESS
19 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Colorado hospital

Nineteen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center since July 1, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Sept. 20. In August, the hospital confirmed four positive cases among operating room staff and a separate infection in a staff member at one of its outpatient clinics.
COLORADO STATE
MDHS announces additional SNAP benefits for October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for October 2021. According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource...
HEALTH SERVICES
Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: ‘It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died’

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado state lawmakers are calling for an audit of Colorado’s COVID testing program after learning the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment used unauthorized tests in hundreds of nursing homes. The Legislative Audit Committee took up the matter Monday almost a year after CDPHE signed an $89 million contract with a testing company called Curative. The contract was for tests only approved for people with symptoms. The health department gave them to nursing homes for free and told them to use the tests off-label and on asymptomatic people too. (credit: CBS) Dr. Gregory Gahm, Medical Director for the largest...
COLORADO STATE
Connecticut Labor Department Defends Decision To Take Back Unemployment Benefits

The Connecticut Department of Labor is defending a decision to claw back more than $8 million in unemployment benefits paid out since the start of the pandemic. A spokesperson for the Department of Labor said overpayments could have happened because of fraud, or because of errors on the part of filers, employers or the agency itself.
ECONOMY
Westlake Village Transit (Bus Program) Service Modification

Earlier today, the City was given notice that Durham Transportation Services, the City’s school bus program operator, will not have the necessary number of qualified drivers to operate all three of the City’s routes beginning this Friday, September 17. In order to continue providing services to the extent possible, Durham has proposed the combination of Routes 1113 ( Green) and 1114 (Blue) into one route with a new timetable set to begin on Friday, September 17. Route 1115 (Orange) has not had its pickup times affected, drop off times may be adjusted slightly and is pending review. The newly combined route does not eliminate any of the current pickup locations, but does however necessitate modifications to the pickup and drop off times. The timetable attached to this email shows the estimated pickup and drop off times at each location. While some stops are not impacted, others have had their pick up or drop off times modified by as much as 30 minutes.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Milwaukee County Mentorship Program Would Help Incarcerated Individuals With Their Transition Back To The Community

Individuals being released from the Milwaukee County House of Corrections could be paired with community members who have had their own experiences with the justice system. The mentorship is part of a county reentry pilot program local officials are considering to lower recidivism rates in Milwaukee County for young adults leaving the jail.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
ARC ‘Give Back’ Program provides a donation of $800 to the Louisa Police Department for safety equipment

ARC Give Back Program provides a donation of $800 to the Louisa Police Department for safety equipment. The police department used the money to purchase pro-pointer metal detectors which will assist officers in searching purses, duffle bag, or the person themselves in a safer manner to prevent officers from get stuck with needles or other dangerous objects.
LOUISA, KY
Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Minnesota Parents Want More School COVID Protocols As Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents are sharing concerns Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools. The Minnesota Department of Health has been tracking the spike since kids started going back several weeks ago. The hundreds of cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including going to distance learning. Some parents say the issue of mask or no mask is causing bullying concerns on both sides of the issue. Parents WCCO spoke with want some sort of protocol about what they should do if their child is exposed, and if there is a required quarantine period. What we do...
EDUCATION
State rolls out free COVID testing program on school campuses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department says more schools are registering for Operation Expanded Testing, a voluntary weekly testing program for students, teachers and staff administered on campus. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble says the federally funded program is open to private and public schools. Kemble said so far,...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

