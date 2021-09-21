The Arc Jacksonville – Residential Coordinator – On Campus Transition Program

Earlier today, the City was given notice that Durham Transportation Services, the City’s school bus program operator, will not have the necessary number of qualified drivers to operate all three of the City’s routes beginning this Friday, September 17. In order to continue providing services to the extent possible, Durham has proposed the combination of Routes 1113 ( Green) and 1114 (Blue) into one route with a new timetable set to begin on Friday, September 17. Route 1115 (Orange) has not had its pickup times affected, drop off times may be adjusted slightly and is pending review. The newly combined route does not eliminate any of the current pickup locations, but does however necessitate modifications to the pickup and drop off times. The timetable attached to this email shows the estimated pickup and drop off times at each location. While some stops are not impacted, others have had their pick up or drop off times modified by as much as 30 minutes.

