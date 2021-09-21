Evening Reporting Center – Transportation Coord/Security

Rock Valley College's Annual Security Report for 2020 is now available. Rock Valley College's Annual Campus Security Report includes statistics for the previous three years concerning reported crimes that occurred on campus; in certain off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by Rock Valley College; and on public property within, or immediately adjacent to and accessible from, the campus. The report also includes institutional policies concerning campus security, such as policies concerning alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault, and other matters. You can obtain a paper copy of this report by contacting the Rock Valley College Police Department located in the Support Services Building on the main campus or by calling (815) 921-4350. You can also visit Rock Valley College’s Annual Security Report page to obtain a pdf copy.

