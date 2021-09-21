CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Evening Reporting Center – Transportation Coord/Security

nonprofitctr.org
 7 days ago

The Evening Reporting Center (ERC) is a community-based alternative providing academic and enrichment programming as a court mandated alternative to incarceration for young men. The ERC will operate Monday through Friday, 2:00pm – 8:00pm and 9:00 am to 12 pm on Saturday, 48-52 weeks a year and serves up to...

nonprofitctr.org

Comments / 0

Related
rockvalleycollege.edu

Annual Security Report

Rock Valley College's Annual Security Report for 2020 is now available. Rock Valley College's Annual Campus Security Report includes statistics for the previous three years concerning reported crimes that occurred on campus; in certain off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by Rock Valley College; and on public property within, or immediately adjacent to and accessible from, the campus. The report also includes institutional policies concerning campus security, such as policies concerning alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault, and other matters. You can obtain a paper copy of this report by contacting the Rock Valley College Police Department located in the Support Services Building on the main campus or by calling (815) 921-4350. You can also visit Rock Valley College’s Annual Security Report page to obtain a pdf copy.
ROCKFORD, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evening Reporting Center#Erc#Spmbc#Covid
thelily.com

California is turning hotels into permanent housing. What could initiatives like this do for unhoused women?

In January 2015, Leah Gonzalez and her 2½-year-old son fled their home in Lake County, Calif., because of an abusive situation, she said. Nearly seven years later, Gonzalez, 44, is still experiencing homelessness and is in search of permanent housing in Berkeley, Calif. Since leaving her home in 2015, Gonzalez said she and her son have slept in cars, RVs, hotel rooms and tents. At one point, Gonzalez said, she pitched a tent near her son’s school so that he wouldn’t have to take the bus and risk being late for class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Upbeat report on Renovo Energy Center project

MACKEYVILLE, PA – Mike Flanagan, head of the Clinton County Economic Partnership, gave a brief but upbeat report on the status of the proposed Renovo Energy Center. The occasion was the Partnership’s annual meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Wednesday night. Flanagan, in his annual report to the membership,...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
WKRG

MDHS announces additional SNAP benefits for October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for October 2021. According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Ethics Board Releases First Annual Report Since 2014

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Monday released an annual report detailing the city’s efforts to comply with ethics laws. The findings–including lobbying efforts, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest–were presented to Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council and members of the public, the Ethics Board said. The report was produced to demonstrate how the city is following its ethics law, which was modeled after the state’s ethics law and was put in place to “guard against improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence, and to ensure public trust in the government.” Among...
BALTIMORE, MD
wuwm.com

Center On Wisconsin Strategy Releases Annual Labor Report

The pandemic has exacerbated and brought to light inequities in the low-wage labor force. Many employees are demanding better working conditions, benefits, and wages to have a more sustainable lifestyle. Formerly known as the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS released their annual labor report over Labor Day weekend. It looks...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Lantern

Mershon Center to hold educational events about international security

The Mershon Center for international security studies, located in Derby Hall, is hosting virtual events via Zoom this fall semester. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Mershon Center for International Security Studies will hold educational political events for Ohio State students, faculty and staff over the coming months.
DERBY, OH
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Receive $420,957 Grant To Help Offset State COVID Penalties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021, the Broward County School Board voted to uphold its current Facial Covering Policy due to the rise in coronavirus cases. In August 2021, the Florida Department of Education began withholding $35,080 from the District’s funding allocation. Officials said, to date, $70,160 has been withheld by the state, with the most recent funding withheld on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Phys.org

More women report feeling unsafe on public transport since the #MeToo movement

Women are 2.5% more likely to report feeling unsafe on public transport since #MeToo highlighted women's experiences of harassment. This is according to a study looking at 137,531 customer surveys for public transport users in 25 metro systems worldwide. As well as being more likely to report feeling unsafe in...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy