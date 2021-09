FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division ended its centennial birthday week with a parade on Cooper Parade Field on Friday, Sept. 24. The ceremony included performances by the 1st Cav. Div. band, a special cavalry charge by the 1st Cav. Div. Horse Cavalry Detachment and a helicopter flyover by the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade with retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rory Malloy, former division command sergeant major for 1st Cav. Div. from 2008 to 2011, serving as the reviewing official for the ceremony.

