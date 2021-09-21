Crawford Post fire considered 100% contained

A wildfire that burned for more than a week near Crawford is now 100% contained. The Post Fire burned more than 5,444 acres, according to information released by the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. Officials released that the fire, which started on Sept. 13, had started by lightning and had been contained earlier in the week when it re-ignited due to high winds in the area, resulting in crews from throughout the region responding to battle the fire. The Post Fire was started by lightning and contained early last week but re-ignited late.