Improvements to Kathryn Albertson Park now complete

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas marked a historic milestone Thursday afternoon. The longtime mayor delivered his final State of the City address. There's a lot to be proud of like Indian Creek Plaza, the place where he gave his speech. The mayor said there's been a lot of struggles over the years. For example, he had no idea that the plaza would be so much work. It took seven long years to see the project come to fruition. Nancolas says it was worth it.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO