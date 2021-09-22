Improvements to Kathryn Albertson Park now complete
BOISE, Idaho — A two-year improvement project for Kathryn Albertson Park is finished. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean helped cut the ribbon during Tuesday's celebration. "Kathryn Albertson Park is a beautiful example of how we weave park and open space into the fabric of our city," McLean said. "The focus on promoting native plants, pollinators and habitat in this park update is a great example of our America the Beautiful initiative goals and the city's commitment to thoughtful restoration in our parks and open spaces."www.ktvb.com
