Seton Hall Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Montclair played to a 1-1 tie at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Montclair (5-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute when Filippo Gaisie got a steal, then scored from 15 yards out. Seton Hall Prep (7-0-1) evened the score in the 51st minute when Charles Giordano received a Joaquin Niehenke pass just outside of the 18, turned left, then scored the tying goal.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO