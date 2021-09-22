CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville Set for 4 p.m. on October 2

By Official Site of the Hoosiers
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomington, Ind. - The final details for one of the most highly anticipated Hoosier Hysterias ever are now set. IU Men's Head Coach Mike Woodson and Women's Head Coach. will unveil their 2021-22 basketball teams to Hoosier fans Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and admittance to the season-opening event is free with open seating. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

 

