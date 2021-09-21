CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Muncy straying from the strike zone during his slump

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Muncy will almost certainly be back in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday against the Rockies, after getting most of the previous two days off. The team doesn’t play at Chase Field until this weekend, but for the last month every stadium has been chase field for Muncy. He was...

