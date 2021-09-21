Max Muncy straying from the strike zone during his slump

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-3 victory versus Arizona on Wednesday. He also bruised his right knee in the third inning but isn't expected to miss any time. The first baseman slugged Los Angeles' only long ball of the game, driving a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The homer was Muncy's 34th of the campaign, moving him into third place in the National League and putting him one behind his career-high mark set in both 2018 and 2019. Muncy suffered a right knee bruise while sliding into second on an unsuccessful stolen-base attempt in the third inning, but he stayed in the game and is expected to play in the team's next contest Friday, according to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO