Edie Falco Shot a Scene For ‘Many Saints of Newark’ As Carmela Soprano
While The Many Saints of Newark is a movie set in the same fictional universe as The Sopranos it takes place many decades prior to the events of the series, and mostly shows how a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael) first became involved in organized crime. That means you’ll see characters you recognize from the show (like Tony) but played by different actors (like Michael Gandolfini).wgrd.com
Comments / 0