PORTLAND, Ore. — Five Oregonians were recently hospitalized after misusing ivermectin for COVID-19, according to Oregon Health & Science University. Between August 1 and September 14, the Oregon Poison Center at OHSU saw a total of 25 cases of "Oregonians intentionally misusing ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19." Of those cases, five had to be hospitalized--two people became so severely ill that they had to be admitted into the ICU.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO