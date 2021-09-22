On Dekalb [Black Entrepreneurs]

People looking for a place to get caffeine and wellness can find both at On Dekalb by BK Yoga Club in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. The business is a dream come true for co-owners Alicia Ferguson and Paris Alexandra. When ODBK opened its doors in mid-July, Alexandra and Ferguson joined the ranks of Black female business owners in New York City. They say they are proud to carry that torch. But the journey was not without setbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown put their dream on hold.