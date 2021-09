To perhaps the surprise of 20th Century Studios and Disney, one of the most buzz-worthy takeaways from “The Last Duel” trailer in July was the ghastly-looking hairstyles worn by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Affleck rocks a bleach-blonde look as Count Pierre d’Alençons, while Damon sports a mullet as Jean de Carrouges. IndieWire’s “Last Duel” review says the film is home to “a few of the worst hairdos ever put on screen.” It turns out Affleck himself was just as shocked by the hairstyles. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck and Damon said it was director Ridley Scott himself who came up with the looks.

