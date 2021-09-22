CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Did Dumbledore Have To Die In Harry Potter?

By Matt Goddard
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of seven books and eight films, Harry Potter’s adventures packed many twists and turns, but few shocked fans as much as Albus Dumbledore’s death at the climax of the sixth story, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga was already taking a darker turn as Harry’s nemesis, He Who Shall Not Be Named, and his army of Death Eaters publicly revealed themselves, but Dumbledore’s death darkened the story further, setting the tone for the final volume of the wizarding saga.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

James Snyder as Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" It's almost time to board the Hogwarts Express! Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which will resume performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 12 as a restaged one-part play.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Radcliffe Clarifies Harry Potter Rumor About Him Breaking Wands

Any movie, or movie franchise, that has a significant impact will cause people to want to know more about it. The story of the movie itself is important, but fans want to know all the stories from behind-the-scenes as well. As such, there are a lot of stories and rumors rolling around regarding the Harry Potter franchise, and Daniel Radcliffe would like to dispel one of them. He did not break 60 wands over the course of the franchise.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Radcliffe reveals his favourite Harry Potter movie

Every Hogwarts enthusiast has their favourite Harry Potter movie, including the films’ leading man Daniel Radcliffe. However, the actor’s choice is somewhat unexpected. During a Wired autocomplete interview, the titular star of the hit fantasy movie franchise revealed that one of his favourite Potter films is The Order of the Phoenix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potions Master#The Order Of The Phoenix#The Deathly Hallows
DogTipper

120+ Harry Potter Dog Names & Their Meanings

We love the Harry Potter films but until we began to compile this list of potential Harry Potter dog names, we didn’t realize just how many characters, places, creatures, and spells are included! If you’re in search of dog names, we’ve got some magical names from Harry Potter for your new puppy or adopted dog–including their meanings!
PETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Helen Mirren to Host ‘Harry Potter’ Quiz Show for WarnerMedia

Helen Mirren is diving head first into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The Oscar-winning actress has been tapped to host four-part competition series Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses for WarnerMedia. The previously announced series, which marks the 20th anniversary of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise, will air first on Cartoon Network and TBS before making its debut on HBO Max at a date to be determined. “I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” Mirren said. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
chatsports.com

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton fell violently ill during a celeb golf tournament, collapsing and unable to leave the course on his own two feet. Felton was playing at Whistling Straits in Kohler Wisconsin Thursday when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and passed out. Tournament medical staffers were quick to attend to the actor, load him up on a cart and take him for further evaluation.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts is coming back in 2022 (yes, apparently there has been enough of a demand for not one but two follow-ups to the original), and this time, Dumbledore’s got some secrets. The new film rolled out its fitting official title, The Secrets of Dumbledore, today alongside a new release date: It’s slated to make its grand debut in theaters on April 15, 2022, a whopping three months earlier than its original July 15 release date.
MOVIES
golfmonthly.com

Harry Potter Actor Collapses At Celebrity Ryder Cup

Harry Potter Actor Collapses At Celebrity Ryder Cup. Taking part in the celebrity version of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Felton had been taken ill whilst playing the 18th hole in Wisconsin. Felton, who first played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films when he was...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Cute photo of the “Harry Potter” cast

Is there something going on between Hermione and Malfoy? Are good friends Emma Watson and Tom Felton definitely – now a cute photo has popped up!. The fans have long rumored that something is going on between Tom Felton and Emma Watson – or at least they hope so. This is not least due to the fact that the Hermione– Actress admitted she had a crush on Tom Felton: “He was my first crush. He knows about it. We talked about it and we still laugh about it. We’re very good friends now, and that’s cool. “
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy