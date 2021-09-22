CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

WATCH: Conor McGregor Rivals Anthony Fauci for Worst First Pitch

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conor McGregor may want to stick to his day job of punching and kicking, as the fine motor control required of baseball players seemed to elude him Tuesday night. Clad in a black-and-white checkered suit, the UFC star fighter threw the first pitch of a Tuesday night Cubs game at Wrigley Field very, very, very wide. If you’ll recall, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci threw the first pitch of a July 2020 Nationals game straight into the ground. McGregor has been out of the UFC circuit since July recovering from a leg injury.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Anthony Fauci
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor gets savagely roasted by UFC legend after Machine Gun Kelly incident

Conor McGregor once again hogged the headlines after his unexpected incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. McGregor apparently wanted a picture with MGK but his request was shot down by the rapper’s security. This immediately enraged the controversial former UFC champion, who is well-known for having the patience of a very impatient person. McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a brief physical scuffle, with The Notorious even throwing his drink at MGK’s group.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Watch Video: Conor McGregor miserably fails at throwing the first pitch at Chicago Clubs game, Justin Gaethje reacts!

Conor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Combat#Worst First Pitch#Cubs
HollywoodLife

Conor McGregor Throws Hilariously Horrible First Pitch At Cubs Game After MGK Brawl At VMAs — Watch

Conor McGregor threw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game on Sept. 21, and it didn’t go well for the UFC fighter, to say the least. It’s been a rough month for Conor McGregor. First, the 33-year-old UFC champ got into a messy brawl with Machine Gun Kelly, 31, on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Then on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Conor threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field — and the result proves that Conor definitely doesn’t have a future in the MLB. Yep, the throw was that bad. See it for yourself below!
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Conor McGregor’s Wrigley Field visit offers new challengers for worst first pitch, 7th-inning stretch you’ll see

Conor McGregor, Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Minnesota Twins. There are obvious reasons why the Cubs would invite mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor to be a guest at Wrigley Field. McGregor, a former UFC champion, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. His antics often stir up attention on social media, where he’s proven masterful at drumming up interest both in and outside of the octagon.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy