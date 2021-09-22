WATCH: Conor McGregor Rivals Anthony Fauci for Worst First Pitch

Conor McGregor threw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game on Sept. 21, and it didn’t go well for the UFC fighter, to say the least. It’s been a rough month for Conor McGregor. First, the 33-year-old UFC champ got into a messy brawl with Machine Gun Kelly, 31, on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Then on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Conor threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field — and the result proves that Conor definitely doesn’t have a future in the MLB. Yep, the throw was that bad. See it for yourself below!

