Obituary: John Andrew Gregoire, 59

John Andrew Gregoire, 59, of Whitewater, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home. John was born December 4th, 1961 to his parents Donald and Linda Gregoire. John worked as an Equipment Engineer in the road construction industry for several years and also served as a firefighter for the Whitewater Fire Department. He was blessed with two daughters; Cami and Cary Gregoire, whom he loved dearly. John was very proud of his daughters and considered them the light of his life. He also loved NASCAR and his favorite drivers were Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart. John will be greatly missed by the friends and family that he left behind.