Similar to Corrupt Taro, Corrupt Woodsmith is a test of the abilities and strategies you've developed up to this point in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. In Taro's case, that mostly has to do with the Spirit Bow, as most of the ways to weaken him and make the fight easier are related to sniping parts of his body. Similarly, Woodsmith is all about your recently acquired Spirit Bombs--this fight requires you to regularly use Kena's bomb abilities, so having a good grasp of how they work is vital for overcoming this fight.

