Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is flirting with a resistance level. If it were to cross the 22-cent price level, it would prevent the confirmation of a long-term bearish turn. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Dogecoin is trading at about $0.215 after seeing its value decrease by 4% over the last 24 hours. A Friday FXEmpire market analysis suggests that Doge is trying to settle below the $0.2190 support level — but today's high of $0.229 shows that it is still fighting.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO