GBP/USD plummeted on Wednesday but bulls are moving in. US dollar rallies to fresh daily highs as US yields soar on Fed narrative. GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO