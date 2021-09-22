CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT vs. Paraguay: Live score, updates, highlights from international friendly in Cincinnati

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan the U.S. women’s national team potentially hit double-digits tonight? After beating No. 50-ranked Paraguay 9-0 in Cleveland last Thursday, it is not far-fetched to see the USWNT top its most recent performance in its first-ever visit to newly opened TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. U.S. legend Carli Lloyd had five...

CBS Sports

Alex Morgan and USWNT pulverize Paraguay 8-0 in friendly as Carli Lloyd farewell tour rolls on

The United States Women's National Team cruised past Paraguay 8-0 on Tuesday night at TQLStadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, which concluded their two-game series against the South Americans. Alex Morgan finished with a hat trick while Catarina Macario added a brace. Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, and Carli Lloyd also found the net in the blowout victory. Lavelle also tallied three assists on the night.
Bleacher Report

Alex Morgan Notches Hat Trick as USWNT Cruises Past Paraguay in 8-0 Friendly Win

The United States women's national team cruised to an 8-0 victory over Paraguay on the strength of an Alex Morgan hat trick on Tuesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The USWNT was widely expected to win after dispatching Paraguay 9-0 in their friendly last Thursday. Carli Lloyd accounted for five of those goals on her own, and Vlatko Andonovski's squad had a six-goal lead by halftime.
FIFA
theScore

Morgan scores hat-trick as USWNT thrashes Paraguay 8-0

Los Angeles, Sept 22, 2021 (AFP) - Alex Morgan bagged the fifth international hat-trick of her career as the United States thrashed Paraguay 8-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday. Morgan took her international goals tally to 114 in her 188th international as the world champions routed the South Americans...
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
chatsports.com

September 2021 USWNT Friendly: USA 9-0 Paraguay - Carli Lloyd puts on a show

The last time the USWNT took the field they were taking home a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It wasn’t exactly the color medal they had in mind, but all the same - hardware is nice. Still, a hint of disappointment shadowed the team as they got back to business in their first match back from that that tournament.
chatsports.com

Carli Lloyd scores a record-tying 5 goals in USWNT match vs. Paraguay

Carli Lloyd didn’t waste any time kicking off her retirement tour with a bang. The United States women’s national team star, in the first of four friendly matches this fall, nearly set a program record in a dominant win over Paraguay on Thursday night. Lloyd scored a ridiculous five goals...
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Paraguay: Live stream, TV, how to watch USA women's soccer friendly game online, start time, roster

The United States women's national team will kick off a two-game series of friendlies in Ohio against Paraguay, which will make the first matches played since winning a bronze medal in this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. It's the first time the USWNT will clash against Paraguay in the senior level and also the 54th different national team faced in the history of the program. The first meeting will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The second match be at TQL Stadium, home of MLS' FC Cincinnati.
chatsports.com

USWNT vs. Paraguay: A glimpse at the future

The USWNT just played two games against Paraguay in Ohio and, quite frankly, I really don’t have much to say about the two matches. The team won 9-0 in Cleveland before winning 8-0 in Cincinnati. Combined with the upcoming two matches against South Korea, such goalfests surely are an appropriate way to celebrate (or perhaps mourn) a bronze medal performance at the Olympics and the end of Carli Lloyd’s distinguished international career. But their ability to tell us much about the national team itself is unfortunately limited. With all due respect to their program, Paraguay is not a stern enough test to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the best team in the world.
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from USA vs Europe fourballs matches

Relive all the action from the first day as the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup finally got underway at Whistling Straits. The United States followed a solid foursomes performance with an equally dominant fourballs session to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe in difficult scoring conditions at Whistling Straits on Friday.The Americans, who boast an average world ranking of nine compared to 30 for Europe, were favoured in the biennial event but few expected the largely inexperienced side to grab their largest Day One lead since earning a five-point cushion in 1975.By winning both sessions 3-1, Steve Stricker’s American side are nearly halfway to the 14.5 points needed to reclaim the Ryder Cup but Europe are not about to hand over the gold trophy.Sergio Garcia, who went out in the day’s first group with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, equalled Nick Faldo’s record for Ryder Cup match wins with 23 but that was the only highlight on what proved to be a rough day for the European side. Relive all the action below:
Orlando Sentinel

What we learned from Orlando Pride’s loss to OL Reign

The Orlando Pride dropped a 3-0 decision to OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington, on Sunday night. Here’s what we learned from the match as the team chases a playoff spot: Reign diamond overwhelms midfield The loss was cemented in the first half when the Pride were overwhelmed by an onslaught of pressure from OL Reign. Orlando entered the game aware of the Reign’s attacking threats — including ...
