USWNT vs. Paraguay: Live score, updates, highlights from international friendly in Cincinnati

Relive all the action from the first day as the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup finally got underway at Whistling Straits. The United States followed a solid foursomes performance with an equally dominant fourballs session to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe in difficult scoring conditions at Whistling Straits on Friday.The Americans, who boast an average world ranking of nine compared to 30 for Europe, were favoured in the biennial event but few expected the largely inexperienced side to grab their largest Day One lead since earning a five-point cushion in 1975.By winning both sessions 3-1, Steve Stricker’s American side are nearly halfway to the 14.5 points needed to reclaim the Ryder Cup but Europe are not about to hand over the gold trophy.Sergio Garcia, who went out in the day’s first group with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, equalled Nick Faldo’s record for Ryder Cup match wins with 23 but that was the only highlight on what proved to be a rough day for the European side. Relive all the action below:

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO