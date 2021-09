Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran Ray Roe. Ray was the 4th member of his family to join the military. While Ray was serving, so was his son John, a carrier pilot who was lost at sea. After his service and after his retirement he picked up a new passion, wood working. These days, Ray is making his creations, a box shaped plaque with an American flag to honor those who have served. Ray says he does it to honor those who served since he and his family served. Thank you Ray for your gift, THANK YOU for your service and to your son John, THANK YOU for your sacrifice.

