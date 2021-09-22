CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens shares stunning photo ahead of Rihanna’s fashion show

By Jovita Trujillo
 7 days ago
Vanessa Hudgens shares stunning photo ahead of Rihanna's fashion show The actress showed just how amazing the lingerie could look

Vanessa Hudgens will be featured in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show release strutting down the runway and the actress shared just how stunning the lingerie looks to celebrate. On Tuesday September 21st after Rihanna and Amazon Prime dropped the trailer and Hudgens shared a photo posing with actor Mena Massoud in a white Savage X Fenty lingerie 2 piece set. “@badgalriri did it again. Another 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @savagexfenty show. And this time… I get to play 😉😝.”

Showing just how wide Hudgens’ range is, after promoting her appearance in the jaw-dropping lingerie, the actress shared photos from her press day for My Little Pony: A New Generation. Hudgens is leading the voice cast along with Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, and more. She decided not to wear any of her Savage X Fenty looks and wore a long black and white polka darted skirt with a striped top. “My Little Pony press day with the galssss” she captioned the pics.

Rihanna’s annual fashion show is just 3 days away streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 24th. The star-studded, and inclusive show includes performances by Puerto Rican superstars- Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, and the Afro-Latina rising rapper BIA. Other artists hitting the stage include Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Along with the performances, there are plenty of celebrities scheduled to appear like, Hudgens, Adriana Lima, Erykah Badu, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Gigi Hadid, and Lourdes “Lola” Leon. Amazon has not announced the exact start time, but Rolling Stone notes it’s likely to be available at midnight PST on Friday.

