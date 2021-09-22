CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Uma Thurman reveals in op-ed that she had an abortion

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUma Thurman has shared that she terminated a pregnancy when she was still a teenager, which she referred to as her “darkest secret until now,” in response to the abortion ban enacted by the Texas Legislature. “I have nothing to gain from this disclosure, and perhaps much to lose,” the...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Uma Thurman Shares ‘Darkest Secret’ to Protest Texas Law: Abortion When She Was 15

In a Washington Post op-ed vilifying Texas’ draconian anti-abortion law, Uma Thurman opened up about her own personal experience. “In the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience,” the actress wrote. In the candid piece, Thurman details the situation that surrounded her difficult, though “right choice.” She said that she was 15 and had just began her acting career and was living out of a suitcase in Europe, when she was “accidentally impregnated by a much older man.” She said she contemplated...
TEXAS STATE
Glamour

Uma Thurman Wrote an Emotional Essay About Having an Abortion as a Teenager

Actor Uma Thurman wrote an essay about the abortion she had when she was a teenager, which she calls her “darkest secret until now.”. In The Washington Post op-ed, Thurman calls the Texas abortion law a “discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged” as well as “a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women.” Thurman shared her own story “in the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

Opinion:Uma Thurman: The Texas abortion law is a human rights crisis for American women

Uma Thurman is an actress and mother. I have followed the course of Texas’s radical antiabortion law with great sadness, and something akin to horror. Now, in the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience. You might not be interested in the opinions of an actress, but given this new outrage, I feel it is my responsibility to stand up in their shoes.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Uma Thurman says teenage pregnancy by older man resulted in abortion as she rails against Texas ban

Actor Uma Thurman has hit out against Texas’ abortion laws in a new op-ed column forThe Washington Post. The Texas law was passed by the state legislature in May and bans abortions when foetal cardiac activity is detected – long before many women are even aware that they’re pregnant. The legislation is one of the most stringent abortion laws in the US.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Uma Thurman praised for sharing personal story about teen abortion trauma

Uma Thurman is receiving praise for hitting out against Texas’ abortion laws, in a new op-ed column for The Washington Post that shared her own personal experience.The 51-year-old star said that she has followed “with great sadness and something akin to horror” the implementation of the law that bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected — long before many women are even aware that they’re pregnant.The Pulp Fiction star revealed how she was impregnated by “a much older man” as a teenager while away from home and acting in Europe.“I was living out of a suitcase in Europe,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uma Thurman
dailynewsen.com

Uma Thurman speaks for the first time of his darker secret, the abortion that suffered being a teenager

The law of abortion that was approved in Texas on September 1 has unleashed a great controversy. Until the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has positioned himself against him and has promised that he will fight to prevent only the interruption of pregnancy during Lasseis first weeks of gestation. Now, it is the Uma Thurman actress who writes against him. She does it in a column of The Washinton Post, in which she also revealed one of her's greatest secrets, the abortion she suffered as a teenager.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#The Texas Legislature#The Washington Post
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

James Bond’s Ben Whishaw Says Franchise Needs ‘Radical’ Change to ‘Push It Forward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” With Daniel Craig’s reign as James Bond coming to an end with “No Time to Die,” this may be the perfect moment to give the franchise an overhaul. Perhaps the next James Bond could be female, Black or queer? “If they want to continue with this character and the franchise, I think you can explode it and do anything,” Ben Whishaw, who plays Q for the third time in the latest installment, tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I don’t know what that should be, but it seems...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Sydney Sweeney channels her inner Anna Nicole Smith for new GUESS campaign: ‘A dream come true’

Https://clubdeportivocdl.com/advert/livestream-2021-liverpool-vs-fc-porto-live-stream-free-2/ Sydney Sweeney is the face of the new Anna Nicole Smith Collection by Guess where she channels the legendary model in a new dynamic way. (Photography by Daniela Federici) The life and legacy of Anna Nicole Smith lives on in a new collection by Guess — and her diehard...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy