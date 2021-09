No one was sent home at the end of the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere, but they won’t be so lucky tonight. The judges’ scores and viewer votes from nights one and two of the competition will be combined to determine the first celebrity sent home. So who will it be? According to the combined predictions of our users who have placed their bets all week here in our predictions center, it’s not even close. The vast majority say “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove will be roundhouse kicked out of the competition; he gets 29/10 odds of...

