Law.com Trendspotter: In a Booming Legal Tech Market, Buyer (and Seller) Beware
There has never before been such a plethora of legal technology options on the market. But both buyers and sellers are starting to learn that more isn’t always better. The legal tech industry is exploding. But, as Law.com’s Frank Ready has covered extensively over the past several weeks, the influx of new players and products to the market has made purchasing a complicated process rife with potential pitfalls.www.law.com
