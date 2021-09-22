Law.com Trendspotter: In a Booming Legal Tech Market, Buyer (and Seller) Beware

The combination of boundary-less remote work and white-hot demand across a number of practice areas has many associates on the brink of billable-driven burnout. But there is a silver lining: some firms have taken notice not just of how productive their attorneys have been working from home, but how efficient they’ve been as well. And those firms have also begun to realize that happier, healthier attorneys might just be more valuable than a couple hundred extra billable hours each year.

LAW ・ 14 DAYS AGO