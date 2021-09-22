Apple Is Adding COVID-19 Vaccine Cards to Its Wallet App
Apple announced on Tuesday that it will soon be bringing COVID-19 vaccination cards to the Apple Wallet. The tech company rolled out a number of new features with its iOS 15 update, including upgrades to the Wallet app that will soon allow it to support driver’s licenses and digital keys. iOS 15 will also allow users to download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app, and users can choose to share this information with third parties that may require proof of vaccination, including airlines, event venues and other businesses.hypebeast.com
