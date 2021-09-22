Apple Is Adding COVID-19 Vaccine Cards to Its Wallet App

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleApple announced on Tuesday that it will soon be bringing COVID-19 vaccination cards to the Apple Wallet. The tech company rolled out a number of new features with its iOS 15 update, including upgrades to the Wallet app that will soon allow it to support driver’s licenses and digital keys. iOS 15 will also allow users to download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app, and users can choose to share this information with third parties that may require proof of vaccination, including airlines, event venues and other businesses.

KUTV

Digital verification could stop fake COVID-19 vaccine card trend

What can be done to stop the trend of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards? Cyber experts tell 2 News Investigates that a mandated electronic database would be a game changer. “Some people are quite desperate to get ahold of these cards, one way or another,” said Brian Linder, the emerging threats expert at Check Point Research.
