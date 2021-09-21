CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Cooking and Baking with Lavender

By Marie Viljoen
marthastewart.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out when and how to use this beautifully floral ingredient in your favorite recipes. Crushing a fresh sprig of lavender releases a scent that is familiar and intense, and an instant tonic. Traditionally the defining ingredient in soaps, essential oils, and sachets to keep linen fresh, the perfumed herb is enjoying a culinary moment. But the use of lavender as an edible herb is a surprisingly recent development given its ancient pedigree as a perfume and medicine and its provenance (the Mediterranean). For that reason, guidance can be helpful. Deployed in moderation and with an appreciation for ingredient-pairing, using lavender in food can add an exciting new dimension to your meals, from lavender cocktails right through to aromatic desserts.

